Man Reportedly Charged With Using Beer Can As Murder Weapon

West Virginia police accused a 27-year-old man Monday of seriously injuring one victim using a beer can and stomping on them, according to multiple reports.

Tyler Anderson allegedly knocked a fellow partygoer unconscious Saturday with a full can of beer before allegedly kicking and stomping on the victim’s head, the criminal complaint read, according to WDTV News. (RELATED: REPORT: Investors Buy Old Brewery, Discover Secret Beer Cave From 1800s)

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition and was transported to a trauma center, the complaint added, the outlet reported. The exact condition of the victim at the present time is reportedly unknown but Anderson was charged with first degree murder, according to the complaint.

Anderson allegedly assaulted another victim at the party when this second victim tried to intervene and inflicted “visible marks on the victim’s rib area and face”, the criminal complaint stated, according to WBOY 12 News.

Anderson allegedly fled the scene with the help of Bradley Rodgers, 21-years-old, the complaint said, WBOY 12 News reported. The duo reportedly went to the local hospital, the complaint alleged. Police allege Rodgers was “laughing and joking at the situation” and then lied to police about his alleged transportation of Anderson, the outlet reported. Rodgers reportedly later confessed to have driven Anderson to the party and transported him “from the scene,” according to the complaint.

Rodgers was then arrested and charged with conspiracy to inflict injury to a person, according to WBOY 12 News.

Police later arrested Anderson after finding him in the apartment of a mother and her children, law enforcement said, the outlet reported. Anderson allegedly threatened the mother that “if she called the cops he would kill her”, police stated, according to the outlet.

Anderson has reportedly been charged with a litany of offenses aside from the aforementioned first-degree murder charge. These include wounding maliciously, conspiracy to cause injury, assaulting maliciously, kidnapping, battery, domestic violence and obstructing law enforcement, WBOY 12 News reported. Anderson is reportedly being held in prison without bond at this time, according to WDTV News.