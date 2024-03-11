Nintendo Confirms Sequel For ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Nintendo has confirmed Sunday that the sequel to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is now in development.

Nintendo has revealed a sequel to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” set to hit theaters April 3, 2026. Nintendo’s game director Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri of Illumination shared the news during a special Mario Day celebration video. The release date falls nearly three years to the day after the original film’s debut.

"We are now working with the folks at Illumination on a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released last spring, continues to be watched by many people, including over the holidays and into this year," Miyamoto said in the video. "The team at Illumination, who worked on The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is also producing this new film, together with Nintendo."

The upcoming movie will see Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic return to the directorial helm, with Meledandri revealing that the production team is already hard at work. From storyboarding to developing new set designs, the creators are immersed in the preliminary stages and are preparing to start animation shortly. Meledandri pointed out the team’s commitment to perfection and ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted for the sequel. “We start animation soon, and rest assured we’ll be obsessing over every detail to get it just right,” he said in the video.

“This time, we’re thinking about broadening Mario’s world further, and it’ll have a bright and fun story,” Miyamoto continued.