Star Defensive Tackle Wilkins Gets Insane Nine-Figure Vegas Deal, Might Make Raiders Best Defensive Line In NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins have agreed to a massive four-year, $11o million deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The deal is worth $84.75 million guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is signing a 4-year, $110 million base value deal that includes $84.75M million guaranteed with the Raiders, per his agent @DavidMulugheta. pic.twitter.com/5Tl4heT4YN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024



The Raiders had to compete with multiple other teams for Wilkins’ services, including the Vikings, Browns, Texans and Lions, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini noted.

Christian Wilkins is a top target for many teams including the Vikings, Browns, Texans, and Lions, per sources. He is expected to have a robust market. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Wilkins will now head to Vegas where he’ll line up next to star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The pairing could make the Raiders’ line the most feared in the league, and some players are already taking notice. (RELATED: NFL Trades One Former Pro Bowl RB For Another In Ruthless Move)

“Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year!” Wilkins former Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey tweeted Monday.

Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 11, 2024



Wilkins is coming off a year that saw him record nine sacks and 23 QB hits, both career highs.

Crosby, meanwhile, recorded 14.5 sacks, also a career high, and established himself as one of the league’s most fearsome defenders.

Throw in last year’s seventh overall draft pick Tyree Wilson at defensive end and suddenly the Raiders d-line is looking terrifying. I love this move for Vegas. Wilkins, a notorious trash-talker, fits the Raiders vibe and head coach Antonio Pierce‘s scheme so perfectly.