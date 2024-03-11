NFL Trades Former Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones For Josh Jacobs In Ruthless Move

The Green Bay Packers just signed running back Josh Jacobs and cut incumbent back Aaron Jones in one fell swoop, according to NFL.com

In the midst of an absolute flurry of moves, as the NFL’s free agency window opened at noon, the Packers chose to swap out the 29-year-old Jones for the 26-year-old Jacobs in a somewhat ruthless move.

Jones was banged up last year, missing six games with various injuries, and saw a six-year low in production. But Jacobs also had a down year and missed three games himself. Both backs had significantly better 2022 campaigns, though Jacobs was near prolific that season, leading the league in rushing yards and racking up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

The Pack are obviously betting on Jacobs to return to 2022 form.

Jones, meanwhile, still likely has something left in the tank and could be a perfect fit for my Giants, who just lost star running back Saquon Barkley to their division-rival Eagles.

After reaching agreement today with free-agent RB Josh Jacobs, the Packers informed RB Aaron Jones that he is being released, per source. Jones now will be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/KsZAfhl5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024



I feel for Jones, who has been an elite producer in years past. The 2020 Pro Bowler led the league in touchdowns in 2019 with 16. His 5,940 career rushing yards place him ninth among active running backs. However, Jacobs is less than 400 yards behind him, with two fewer seasons under his belt. (RELATED: Star QB Reportedly Makes Major Move To New Franchise)

I can’t blame Green Bay for bringing in the fresh legs, nor can I blame them for cutting ties with Jones and his $17 million cap hit. Luckily for Jones, it doesn’t look like he’ll languish on the open market for too long.

Aaron Jones already has suitors. This could happen quickly. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

The star running back “already has suitors,” the Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports.