Trader Joe’s Mini-Tote Bags Sell For Insane Prices After Shopping Craze

Trader Joe's Tote Bags Are A Hot Commodity

Trader Joe’s signature sustainable and reusable bags have been reduced in size and are a hot commodity. To reflect that, they are going for copious amounts of money on eBay.

Initially, the mini-sized bags retailed for $2.99 at Trader Joe’s grocery stores, according to CBS News. Now, a package deal featuring all four colors is listed on eBay for a whopping $499.99, making each bag $125 per satchel.

But the craze doesn’t end here. (RELATED: Amazon Appears To Be Selling Swastika Fidget Spinners … They’ve Got A 5-Star Rating)


A separate listing is asking for $280 for one red Trader Joe’s mini tote.

There is little explanation, other than the fact that they are trending online, as to why the popularity of the eco-friendly grocery bag has surged.

One TikTok user, Valeriak, opted to wait in line to secure the bag, so to speak, at her local Trader Joe’s:

In the video, a Trader Joe’s employee can be heard telling the crowd of eager shoppers that there is a limit of five bags per paying customer.

“Not gonna lie, that was a little embarrassing, waiting in line for a tote bag,” the social media user admitted.

That said, Valeriak didn’t walk, but “ran” once she got word that her local store had the bags in stock. In any case, the TikToker is certainly not alone.

The California company Trader Joe’s first opened its doors in 1967. The grocery store sells products under its own brand that shoppers cannot get elsewhere, and oftentimes these items feature dishes to the tune of international cuisine.