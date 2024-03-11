Trader Joe’s Mini-Tote Bags Sell For Insane Prices After Shopping Craze

Trader Joe’s signature sustainable and reusable bags have been reduced in size and are a hot commodity. To reflect that, they are going for copious amounts of money on eBay.

Initially, the mini-sized bags retailed for $2.99 at Trader Joe’s grocery stores, according to CBS News. Now, a package deal featuring all four colors is listed on eBay for a whopping $499.99, making each bag $125 per satchel.

The Trader Joes tote bags are the new Stanleys 😭 — sergio (@sxrgihoe) March 4, 2024



A separate listing is asking for $280 for one red Trader Joe’s mini tote.

There is little explanation, other than the fact that they are trending online, as to why the popularity of the eco-friendly grocery bag has surged.

One TikTok user, Valeriak, opted to wait in line to secure the bag, so to speak, at her local Trader Joe’s:

In the video, a Trader Joe’s employee can be heard telling the crowd of eager shoppers that there is a limit of five bags per paying customer.

“Not gonna lie, that was a little embarrassing, waiting in line for a tote bag,” the social media user admitted.

who got a connection at trader joes i want that mini tote bag but aint trynna wake up at 7am to go buy one before they sell out??! — dayz (@h0stileuterus) March 5, 2024

That said, Valeriak didn’t walk, but “ran” once she got word that her local store had the bags in stock. In any case, the TikToker is certainly not alone.

capitalism won today bc i got up bright & early to get my hands on the green & blue trader joes mini tote bags >.< — stephie 𓆏 (@stphbrry) March 3, 2024

The California company Trader Joe’s first opened its doors in 1967. The grocery store sells products under its own brand that shoppers cannot get elsewhere, and oftentimes these items feature dishes to the tune of international cuisine.