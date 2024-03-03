Trader Joe’s Issues Recall Of Chicken-Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe’s issued a recall Saturday of a customer-favorite, steamed chicken soup dumplings, which may contain plastic.

The grocery chain of 568 stores nationwide urged customers to check their purchases to see if they are included in the recall of 61,000 pounds of product, according to a company statement.

Trader Joe’s chicken soup dumplings recalled for possibly containing permanent marker plastic https://t.co/kOj4W1hAIj pic.twitter.com/KIrwQEidTz — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 3, 2024



“We are recalling Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) with the best by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 due to the potential presence of foreign material (plastic),” the statement read.

Trader Joe’s told customers who bought affected steamed chicken soup dumplings to toss the popular product if their purchase matched the description included in the recall notice, according to the statement. Customers also have the option to return the popular product for a full refund, according to the statement. (RELATED: Quaker Oats Recalls Over 60 Cereals, Snacks Due To Salmonella Concerns)

“No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date,” the statement read. “If you purchased Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the best by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

This is not the first time Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of one of its products. The grocery chain recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies in July 2023 after a supplier warned that batches with sell-by dates between Oct. 17, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2023 “may contain rocks.”