Authorities Identify Body Parts Found In Long Island

Long Island authorities identified the remains of two individuals dismembered and dispersed across the region Monday, New York Post reported Monday.

Suffolk County Police Department confirmed the victims as Donna R. Conneely, 59, and Malcolm Craig Brown, 53. Conneely and Brown lived together and had a close relationship, according to the New York Post. Brown was related to one of the suspects arrested for hiding the remains.

The mutilated body of the victims were discovered in various locations Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, the New York Post reported. It was previously reported that a girl discovered a human arm in a bush, leading to the uncovering of more body parts, including the woman’s head. Police linked these to Conneely and Brown, but they’re awaiting additional medical confirmation for Brown, according to the New York Post.

Four individuals—Steven Brown, Jeffrey Mackey, Amanda Wallace, and Alexis Nieves—were charged with hiding and tampering with the remains. The suspects have yet to face murder charges and are being monitored with ankle bracelets due to bail law restrictions, New York Post reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Multiple Suspects After Discovery Of Human Remains Tied To Those Found Previously, Sources Say)

“He was our youngest sibling. He wasn’t perfect, but no one deserves such a brutal end, especially at the hands of a cousin,” sister of Malcolm, Coreen Bullock, told ABC 7. She has identified Steven as one of their cousins.

“Our family is grieving the loss of a brother, and Steven, being our cousin, should recognize the pain our parents and his mother, my aunt, are enduring, yet he remains silent,” Malcohm’s brother, Charles Williams said, ABC 7 reported. “It’s absurd that four people could murder two people and just get to walk out like that.”

The release of the suspects sparked criticism, especially among Long Island’s Republican legislators, ABC 7 stated. A new bill was proposed Friday that would elevate the act of hiding or disfiguring a human body to a Class E felony, thereby qualifying it for bail consideration.

“The mental capacity, the depravity it takes to mutilate a human being, a dead corpse, and then to be out in the community again is just simply outrageous,” New York Republican State Sen. Anthony Palumbo said in a statement, according to ABC 7.