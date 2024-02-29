Kids Discover Human Arm In Long Island, Prompting Leg To Be Found By Dog, Cops Say

Police said Thursday that several children discovered a disembodied human arm in Long Island, prompting a disembodied human leg to be found by a dog later on, according to multiple reports.

A police dog uncovered the leg in a pile of leaves after a young girl found the detached limb around 8:41 a.m. while walking to school with a group of friends, officials stated, according to the New York Post.

The detached arm was found during a police search conducted off a road near Southards Park, Suffolk County Police said, according to the outlet. The girl called her father when she first saw the arm and he went to the scene and reported the discovery to police, News 12 Long Island reported. Fingertips were missing from the arm, which had a tattoo, according to ABC 7 NY.

The leg was located later in the day by a police dog, who found it “sticking out of a pile of leaves,” the outlet reported. The leg was found roughly one mile apart from the first discovery, officials said.

“Students do come down this block. We will check with people if it was seen yesterday, but it does appear recent,” Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer said, according to the New York Post.

The human remains were not left there for very long, authorities said. The gender of the deceased is not known. (RELATED: Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Highway, Prompts Investigation)

This is not the first time missing limbs have been found in New York. A human leg was found abandoned on a New York subway track Saturday in the Bronx. The discovery caused the subway service to temporarily suspend its service, stranding travelers in a two-hour delay.