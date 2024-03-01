Woman’s Head Found At Same Park Where Kids Discovered Severed Limbs

A woman’s head was discovered Friday at the same Long Island park where a man’s arm was discovered Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Investigators found five severed limbs at the Southards Park Pond in Babylon, New York, according to NBC. A head, leg and arm were discovered to belong to a woman, which appears to be all from one victim, “but that’ll be determined through scientific tests and through the autopsy,” Kevin Beyrer, a Suffolk County Detective Lieutenant, told the New York Post.

The two other arms recovered are from a man. At this time, it’s unclear if the arms belong to one victim. The left arm had tattoos, and the fingertips were removed, according to the New York Post. Since there are no fingerprints, police cannot determine his identity based on a criminal record. Authorities are hopeful that the tattoos will help in the identifying process as some agencies keep records of suspects’ tattoos, the outlet noted.

NEW: Woman’s head found in a New York park along with other body parts as police investigate whether or not MS-13 was involved. Open borders have consequences. A head was found in a Long Island park by a cadaver dog according to police. Just hours earlier, police found two… pic.twitter.com/2kVGrCdM2s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2024

A group of teens initially found the left arm in the bushes on their walk to school Thursday, NBC noted. One kid called their father, who called the police to the scene. Later that day, a police dog searched the area and found a human leg nearly a mile from the initial location. (RELATED: Student Finds Human Remains On High School Campus In Arkansas).

Late Thursday, a right arm was discovered roughly 20 feet away from the first arm, the outlet noted, citing police. Police say the remains appear not to have been inside the park for long. “Preliminarily, it appears it’s a matter of a small amount of days, if not hours,” Beyrer told the Post.

Authorities are now investigating whether or not the incident is MS-13 gang-related, the New York Post reported. The gang is known to be active in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being handled as a homicide, the Post noted.