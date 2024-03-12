Politics

GOP Governor Kristi Noem’s Dentist Video Prompts Confused Reactions

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparked mixed reactions after promoting a cosmetic dentistry service on social media Monday.

Noem took to Twitter to share her personal journey with Houston-based cosmetic and implant dental practice, Smile Texas. “I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me,” she wrote.

In the video, she recounted an incident from years ago when she lost all her front teeth in a biking accident. “I love that my bite is better, that my teeth are a better shape, that they feel better in my mouth and that I can be confident when I smile at people,” Noem said in the video. “It has been a gift to be here at Smile Texas.” (RELATED: ‘What Has He Done?’: CNN Host Goes Silent After Gov. Kristi Noem Questions Biden On Border Crisis)

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, with many users raising eyebrows over the nature of the content.

Noem is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. She’s a rising figure in the GOP and being discussed as a possible vice-presidential pick for the 2024 election, Newsweek reported.