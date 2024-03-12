GOP Governor Kristi Noem’s Dentist Video Prompts Confused Reactions

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparked mixed reactions after promoting a cosmetic dentistry service on social media Monday.

Noem took to Twitter to share her personal journey with Houston-based cosmetic and implant dental practice, Smile Texas. “I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me,” she wrote.

I love my new family at Smile Texas! The video says it all, and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me. 😊🙌🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/z2kTmiY8td — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 12, 2024

In the video, she recounted an incident from years ago when she lost all her front teeth in a biking accident. “I love that my bite is better, that my teeth are a better shape, that they feel better in my mouth and that I can be confident when I smile at people,” Noem said in the video. “It has been a gift to be here at Smile Texas.” (RELATED: ‘What Has He Done?’: CNN Host Goes Silent After Gov. Kristi Noem Questions Biden On Border Crisis)

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, with many users raising eyebrows over the nature of the content.

Wait I’m confused did the Governor of South Dakota just film an infomercial for the dentist that did her veneers? — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) March 12, 2024

This is an extremely bizarre thing for a governor to post — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) March 12, 2024

Will you be doing ads for your Botox and filler doctors? They’ve plumped you so full you can’t even smile fully to show off the dental work you’re doing an ad for. — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) March 12, 2024

Are you even allowed to do this type of stuff while holding public office? — Jimmy McCambridge (@JimmyMack0320) March 12, 2024

Noem is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. She’s a rising figure in the GOP and being discussed as a possible vice-presidential pick for the 2024 election, Newsweek reported.