Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Slams Use Of Teacher’s To ‘Enforce’ LGBT Policies On Student

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke slammed California for using teachers to “enforce” LGBT policies on students Tuesday on Newsmax.

Rooke appeared on “Carl Higbie Frontline” to discuss California parents’ recent discovery that Pleasant Grove Elementary School allegedly sent out an email to teachers, inviting them to a “Responding to Resistance” training session focused on how to respond to parents who resist youth members of the LGBT community, according to California Family Council. Additionally, before sending the email to teachers, the school allowed a 3rd-grade teacher to personally invite students to an LGBT club he was starting, the outlet stated.

Newsmax host Carl Higbie questioned the Daily Caller columnist about her thoughts on how the state appeared to be using teachers to further LGBT policies. Rooke said that the state seems to believe it knows “better” than parents and is continuing to “indoctrinate” children behind parents’ backs. (RELATED: Florida Settles Parental Rights Law Dispute, Allows Discussion On Sexual Orientation And Gender Identity In Classrooms)

“This is just the realization,” Rooke said. “Do you remember that video that came out of that gay choir out of California where they sing in unison that ‘we’re coming for your children?’ This is the realization of that. You have parents that are standing up and going, ‘No, we actually found out about this club and we don’t want it in our children’s classrooms.’ And then they turn around and go, ‘Okay, you don’t want it? Well, guess what? We’re going to teach our teachers how to continue to enforce these policies, to continue to teach your children and indoctrinate them into these ideologies behind your back because regardless of whether or not you want it, regardless if it goes along with your family ideas, this is what we want for them. And the state knows better than you.”

After learning about the teachers’ training, parents spoke out at a March 5 board meeting to call out the district’s lack of concern regarding parental rights and keep “secrets” from parents.

The California School District previously came under fire after two teachers who ran California Teachers Association (CTA) training on how to start LGBT clubs and invite kids without parental permission were involved in a lawsuit after allegedly recruiting a young girl into their club and secretly transitioning her to a male identity, according to California Family Council.