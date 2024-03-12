Novak Djokovic Suffers Mammoth Upset To ‘Lucky Loser’ Luca Nardi In 3rd Round Of Indian Wells Open

Down goes Djokovic! Down goes Djokovic!
Growing up, top-seeded Novak Djokovic was an idol to Luca Nardi, and Monday night, Nardi used the elements of power and poise to shock one of tennis’ greatest 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a third round victory in the Indian Wells Open. Yes, you read that correctly … this came in the THIRD ROUND.
Ranked all the way down the board at No. 123 in the world, Nardi pulled off the mammoth upset over No. 1 Djokovic with an ace. Dropping his racket, the 20-year-old Italian put his hands on his face, seeming stunned before heading over to meet Djokovic at the center of the court. (RELATED: All That Hype For Nothing: The ‘Next Great Thing’ Victor Wembanyama Got Flat-Out Posterized By Trayce Jackson-Davis)
“This is a miracle,” said Nardi following the match while doing an interview with the Tennis Channel, per ESPN. “I’m a 20-years-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. So, crazy. Crazy.”
What’s even more intriguing is that Nardi nearly didn’t make the tournament, qualifying into the field as a “lucky loser,” which is a player who gets into the action via replacing a counterpart who suffered an injury — Nardi replaced No. 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Nardi is now the lowest-ranked player to defeat Djokovic in either a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 event, with the previous record being held by No. 122 Kevin Anderson who took out Djokovic in Miami in 2008.
WATCH:
One day from leaving site, lucky loser Luca Nardi pulls off one of the most unlikely upsets in recent history by defeating Djokovic at Indian Wells!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/x6gqnZQOoB
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2024
Just check out the beautiful display from Nardi en route to victory over Djokovic.
Not a bad way to win a point against your idol on the biggest stage of your career so far 😀@bnpparibasopen pic.twitter.com/eRab97iO19
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2024
Luca Nardi with some backhand brilliance early in the deciding set!@bnpparibasopen pic.twitter.com/DuPNOBTfIk
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2024
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2024
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 12, 2024
Nardi also made more history in the win.
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 12, 2024
And like any high-profile match, it also came along with some drama, with Djokovic complaining to an official about wanting a hindrance call — man, the sparks were really flying in this thing!
A moment of contention during Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi…#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/AlVndqqBZM
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2024
An incredible match, with an incredible result — the magic of tennis, baby.