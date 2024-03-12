Novak Djokovic Suffers Mammoth Upset To ‘Lucky Loser’ Luca Nardi In 3rd Round Of Indian Wells Open

Down goes Djokovic! Down goes Djokovic!

Growing up, top-seeded Novak Djokovic was an idol to Luca Nardi, and Monday night, Nardi used the elements of power and poise to shock one of tennis’ greatest 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a third round victory in the Indian Wells Open. Yes, you read that correctly … this came in the THIRD ROUND.

Ranked all the way down the board at No. 123 in the world, Nardi pulled off the mammoth upset over No. 1 Djokovic with an ace. Dropping his racket, the 20-year-old Italian put his hands on his face, seeming stunned before heading over to meet Djokovic at the center of the court.

“This is a miracle,” said Nardi following the match while doing an interview with the Tennis Channel, per ESPN. “I’m a 20-years-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. So, crazy. Crazy.”

What’s even more intriguing is that Nardi nearly didn’t make the tournament, qualifying into the field as a “lucky loser,” which is a player who gets into the action via replacing a counterpart who suffered an injury — Nardi replaced No. 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Nardi is now the lowest-ranked player to defeat Djokovic in either a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 event, with the previous record being held by No. 122 Kevin Anderson who took out Djokovic in Miami in 2008.

Just check out the beautiful display from Nardi en route to victory over Djokovic.

Nardi also made more history in the win.

And like any high-profile match, it also came along with some drama, with Djokovic complaining to an official about wanting a hindrance call — man, the sparks were really flying in this thing!

An incredible match, with an incredible result — the magic of tennis, baby.