BO$$ Dead At 54

Popular rapper BO$$ has died at the age of 54. Her death was confirmed by fellow Rapper Bun B in an Instagram post Monday.

“Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!” Bun B wrote on social media. BO$$ was the first female rapper to ever sign with Def Jam Records. There was no further information provided regarding the circumstances surrounding her death, according to TMZ.

While it is not immediately clear what led to the famous rapper’s passing, it was known that BO$$ was diagnosed with renal disease in 2011, according to TMZ. Her loved ones started a crowdfunding campaign in 2017 and encouraged her fans to assist by donating to her GoFundMe page after she suffered a stroke and subsequent seizure in 2017. She required “costly” care and a possible kidney transplant at the time, according to TMZ.

Bun’s announcement of BO$$’s death immediately triggered a significant response from prominent artists in the hip hop world. Jermaine Dupri, Jadakiss, Lloyd Banks, Slim Thug, 9th wonder and Ed Lover were among the numerous artists who paid tribute to the fallen star.

They partook in the grief felt by BO$$’s worldwide fan base and shared loving words and fond memories in the comments section on Instagram.

DJ Premier praised BO$$ as being a talented legend, saying, “Damn! Worked with her on the Deeper Remix at D & D. She was Raw even in person.” He asked Def Jam to send him an unreleased collaboration with BO$$ that he had recorded in 1993.

Bo$$ was a native of Detroit but moved to Los Angeles shortly after she graduated high school, according to TMZ.

Russell Simmons signed the talented artist to Def Jam and helped her rise to fame with the release of her first and only studio album “Born Gangstaz” in 1993, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Founding Member Of Prominent Rap Group De La Soul Dead At 54: Reports)

Her single “Deeper” made its mark on the Hot 100 charts.

Funeral arrangements have not been shared at this time.