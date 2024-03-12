Robert F. Kennedy’s VP Short List Includes Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is considering both New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former professional wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura to be his running mate, according to New York Times.

The Kennedy campaign confirmed the report to the Daily Caller.

Kennedy, who is reportedly still considering options for his VP shortlist, approached Rodgers and Ventura with the idea and both were open to it, the New York Times reported.

Rodgers has been a longtime advocate for Kennedy’s candidacy and the pair have been speaking “pretty continuously” for the past month, according to the New York Times.

Ventura, who served as Minnesota’s 38th governor from 1999-2003, said he has been in discussions to try and move RFK “off this vaccine bullshit” in a YouTube video in Nov. 2023.

“I would give it serious consideration, certainly,” Ventura said when asked if he’d accept a VP offer. (RELATED: Dems’ Swing-State Nightmare Could Be One Step Closer To Becoming Reality)

Kennedy originally announced he would run as a Democrat before renouncing the party to run as an independent in October. He’s claimed the Democrats have fought tooth and nail to keep him off the ballot. The Democratic National Convention filed a lawsuit in February alleging that it is illegal for the American Values Super PAC to be investing money in ballot access for Kennedy on his behalf.

Kennedy, who is officially using the newly formed “We The People Party” to gain ballot access, is polling at 12.8 percent aggregate, according to the Real Clear Politics five-way 2024 presidential election poll. That puts him at a distant third behind President Joe Biden, polling at 38.4 percent, and frontrunner former President Trump, who’s leading the way with 41.3 percent.