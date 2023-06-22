‘Would Mop This Bum’: Aaron Rodgers Wants To See COVID-19 Vaccine Debate Between RFK And Peter Hotez

Aaron Rodgers is looking to be entertained — and I don’t blame him.

You may have heard, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Peter Hotez are beefin’, and New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers is here for the ride.

In an Instagram Story that has now expired, the Super Bowl XLV champion shared a clip from Dr. Tyna Moore’s account, and it put a spotlight on an exchange between Hotez and Joe Rogan on the latter’s podcast.

A long-time advocate of the COVID-19 vaccine, Hotez made an admission that he’s “not as cautious about my diet as I should be,” saying that he’s a “junk food-aholic,” and that it’s “terrible for my health.”

Rodgers, who has been strongly opinionated about the COVID-19 vaccine, posted on his Instagram Stories that Kennedy — another skeptic of the vaccine — “would mop this bum,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Taking note of Rodgers‘ comments, Hotez responded by saying he was “disappointed” the four-time NFL MVP “took a cheap shot” at him.

“Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this wk. In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% protective vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance,” tweeted Hotez, also adding “no bad thoughts for Aaron.”

On that note, however, Hotez did notice that his Houston Texans square off against the Jets Dec. 10.

The clip of the Hotez-Rogan exchange took place in April 2020, but following Hotez calling out Rogan for sharing COVID-19 vaccine “misinformation,” Rogan made him an offer that was eventually supported by Kennedy.

“Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is ‘misinformation’ I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit,” Rogan tweeted Saturday.

“Peter. Let’s finally have the respectful,congenial,informative debate that the American people deserve,” replied Kennedy.

Now obviously this ain’t happening. Hotez made that clear when he said he didn’t want a “Jerry Springer Show” deal.

But man, I can’t blame Aaron Rodgers and countless others for trying. Heck, count me in too. I’d love to see a slugfest between Hotez and Kennedy. I’m always game for a political debate and some good ol’ fashioned mudslinging. Take the Trump vs. DeSantis rivalry, for example … I can’t get enough of that beef. And I so look forward to the debates. (RELATED: ‘Americans Deserve To Know’: PGA, LIV And Saudi Leaders Asked To Testify At Senate Hearing)

Man, you really can’t have enough popcorn these days.