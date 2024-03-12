Shaggy Stuns Fans By Revealing He Has Been Singing With A Fake Accent For Decades

Famous singer Shaggy, stunned fans by revealing his signature singing voice is not really his at all.

The “It Wasn’t Me” rapper used his real voice in a recent interview on TikTok and fans instantly expressed their dismay, having believed for decades that Shaggy had a heavy Jamaican accent.

The 55-year-old Marine Corps veteran revealed in the March 4 video that he began putting on the accent as a joke.

“I just sang that song in that voice because, you know, that … it sounded cool,” he said, referring to his 1993 breakthrough single, “Oh Carolina.”

Shaggy’s fans flooded the comment section on TikTok, as the star continued to explain how he had duped millions of fans worldwide for so long.

“‘I got this voice by mocking drill instructors in the military,” he said. “Because in the Marines, the drill instructors would go, ‘Yeah boy, drop and give me 20, let’s go,'” he said, using the voice and accent that his fans recognized as his signature sound.

“And I would mock him as a form of joking because it motivated, you know, your platoon,” Shaggy said.

Shaggy explained that once he gained notoriety with the fake accent, he felt pressured to keep it up.

“‘Oh Carolina’ blew up and now I’m faced with the situation that I’m gonna have to sing every song like that,” he admitted.

One user commented, “So we all just hearing shaggy real voice for the first time?”

Another wrote, “That’s shaggy’s government voice???” (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Laces Into Interviewer Who Mocked Her Accent)

Another wrote, “Not Shaggy gas lighting us all these years,” and another, “HOLD UP!!! Shaggy DOESNT HAVE AN ACCENT.”

Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Burrell, was born in Jamaica but moved to New York City at the age of 18.