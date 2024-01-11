Sofia Vergara Laces Into Interviewer Who Mocked Her Accent

Sofia Vergara swiftly evaded being mocked and shut down an interviewer who attempted to poke fun at her accent.

The famous actress appeared Tuesday on the Spanish chat show El Hormiguero and spoke with the show’s host, Pablo Motos. Vergara was speaking about her upcoming miniseries when she made reference to her past role on “Modern Family.” Motos asked her to repeat the words “modern family” once more, seemingly to make fun of her accent, but Vergara wasn’t having it. She laced into him by touting her achievements and belittling him in front of his own audience.

“How do you say Modern Family?” Motos asked her.

Vergara looked visibly confused for a brief moment before she lashed back, saying, “Oh, because you speak better English than me?”

Her quick wit and sarcasm immediately generated laughter and applause from the audience.

Vergara redirected Motos without missing a beat.

She went on to list her numerous achievements and accolades resulting from her work, teaching Motos exactly who he was messing with.

“How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?” she asked.

“How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?” she said as she fired off on the interviewer.

Motos sat quietly for a moment and looked completely dumbfounded. He then chimed in long enough to say, “The Golden Globes are minor awards, they don’t matter to me a bit.”

In spite of the fact that he came in with a one-liner, Vergara had already dominated the exchange and clearly came out on top.

Vergara’s appearance was in promotion of her new Netflix miniseries, “Griselda,” based on the real-life drug trafficker from Columbia, Griselda Blanco.