Ana De Armas’ Cinematic Portrayal Of Marilyn Monroe Features A Cuban Accent

Ana De Armas took on the legendary role of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film “Blonde,” but in spite of saying she has been training to perfect Monroe’s voice, she debuted a shocking Cuban accent in the film.

De Armas previously stated she had spent a great deal of time ensuring she could perfectly emulate Monroe’s voice, but it was later revealed she added her own personal flair to the character and intentionally altered her depiction of Monroe’s accent.

Watched by all. Seen by none. Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. pic.twitter.com/vQHUqsmVGy — Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2022

The full trailer for “Blonde” debuted July 28 and stunned fans immediately noticed the distinct difference in how the icon was portrayed.

Monroe’s mother, Gladys Pearl Baker was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, and her parents moved from Mexico to the American Midwest, according to Building Into Comics. However, in spite of how Monroe is depicted in the film, she did not speak with any sort of non-American accent in real life.

In fact, during her journey through adulthood, Monroe intentionally and very carefully ensured she spoke without any hint of an accent as she battled against a childhood stutter. (RELATED: Ana De Armas Talks ‘Blonde,’ Says The Film Is ‘Unapologetic’ And ‘Daring’)

Can’t wait to see the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe movie where Marilyn has a Cuban accent through the entire thing. https://t.co/aiDowEQUdR — 𝕄 ♪ 𝕁 🪩 🫧 🪴 (@JasperJay40) June 16, 2022

“The first time was at the orphanage, and then later in my teens, I stuttered,” Monroe stated during a 1960 interview with French author Georges Belmont, according to Building Into Comics. “I don’t know how it happened. I just stuttered. Sometimes if I’m very nervous or excited or something I stutter.”

When De Armas was interviewed by The Times earlier this year, she was asked if she had mastered the voice of the legend she was depicting, and she spoke candidly about her transformation into Monroe. “I tried! It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practising, and some ADR sessions,” De Armas said, according to Building Into Comics.

“Blonde” is slated for release on Netflix September 23.