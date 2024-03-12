Sharon Stone Drops The Name Of Producer Who Told Her To Sleep With Co-Star To Improve Chemistry

Sharon Stone gave a recent interview in which she revealed the identity of the producer who pressured her to have sex with a co-star to improve their on-set chemistry.

The famous actress told the story in her 2021 memoir, but at the time, she didn’t disclose the identities of the co-star or the producer who made the bold suggestion.

During an interview on “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” which was posted Monday, the star identified the producer as being Robert Evans, and said the star he told her to sleep with was none other than Alec Baldwin’s brother, William Baldwin. Stone said she was working on the 1993 thriller “Silver” at the time.

As head of production at Paramount, Evans oversaw such legendary films as “Rosemary’s Baby,” “The Godfather” and “Serpico.” He died in 2019.

The 66-year-old actress explained her experience at the time.

“They expected me to bring home another giant smash hit and they gave me casting approval and they gave me all these approvals, but then when it came time for me to do it they told me it was a vanity deal and I couldn’t have my approvals,” the “Quick and the Dead” star said on the podcast. “Then they started to try to blame me for their mistakes, and they made terrible mistakes in the way that they hired directors and cast.”

Stone said Evans then called her into his office and requested that she have sex with Baldwin.

“He called me to his office. He had these very low seventies, eighties couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set,” Stone said, reaclling the moment.

She told Theroux that Evans attempted to frame the request as something totally routine.

“And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better,” she said. “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”

She explained why Evans believed that the co-stars getting intimate off-screen would improve the situation.

“And if I could sleep with Billy then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just fuck him and get things back on track,’ she said.

“The real problem was I was such a tight ass,” Stone recalled the producer saying.

Stone then noted that she had successfully portrayed sexual chemistry in the film “Basic Instinct” without ever sleeping with co-star Michael Douglas.

“I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she said on the podcast. “Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business,” she said. (RELATED: Film Insider Kristina Arjona Explains The Cringey Sex Scenes Between Actors With 30-Year Age Gap)

“Silver” went on to become a financial success but a critical failure, racking up seven Golden Raspberry nominations, including Worst Actor and Worst Actress nods for Baldwin and Stone, respectively.