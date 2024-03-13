William Baldwin Blasts Sharon Stone For False Allegations

William Baldwin lashed out against Sharon Stone’s allegations that film producer Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with him during the filming of the 1993 film, “Sliver.”

Stone bashed Baldwin’s acting skills on “The Louis Theroux” podcast, and said Evans wanted her to engage in a sexual relationship with Baldwin off-set in a attempt to bolster their on-set chemistry. Stone said Evans believed this would strategically create more powerful scenes than Baldwin was able to produce on his own.

Baldwin took swings at Stone on Twitter, Tuesday, writing, “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”

“I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet,” he continued.

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

Baldwin pushed back on Stone and called her out by suggesting she was really interested in him at the time.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?” the actor wrote to Twitter.

He suggested Stone confided in her friend, admitting that she was interested in him.

“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ???” Baldwin wrote.

The actor alluded to having more information that would enlighten fans about what Stone was like behind the scenes and proceeded to issue a low-key threat.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” Baldwin wrote.

His warning to Stone was clear.

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?”

“That might be fun,” he concluded.

During her interview, Stone spoke out about her ability to connect with Michael Douglas in her smash hit, “Basic Instinct” by creating a sizzle between them without having to have sex with him, and suggested Baldwin didn’t bring the heat.

“I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she said on the podcast.

“Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business,” Stone continued. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Drops The Name Of Producer Who Told Her To Sleep With Co-Star To Improve Chemistry)

The actress has not responded to Baldwin’s scathing tweet.