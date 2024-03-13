Entertainment

William Baldwin Blasts Sharon Stone For False Allegations

IMDb LIVE At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

William Baldwin lashed out against Sharon Stone’s allegations that film producer Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with him during the filming of the 1993 film, “Sliver.”

Stone bashed Baldwin’s acting skills on “The Louis Theroux” podcast, and said Evans wanted her to engage in a sexual relationship with Baldwin off-set in a attempt to bolster their on-set chemistry. Stone said Evans believed this would strategically create more powerful scenes than Baldwin was able to produce on his own.

Baldwin took swings at Stone on Twitter, Tuesday, writing, “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”

“I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet,” he continued.

Baldwin pushed back on Stone and called her out by suggesting she was really interested in him at the time.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?” the actor wrote to Twitter.

He suggested Stone confided in her friend, admitting that she was interested in him.

Actor William Baldwin on Main Street during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2007 in Park City, Utah. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharon Stone attends The 2022 CORE Gala, hosted by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, at Hollywood Palladium on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ???” Baldwin wrote.

The actor alluded to having more information that would enlighten fans about what Stone was like behind the scenes and proceeded to issue a low-key threat.

Billy Baldwin walks the carpet at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” honoring Marcia Cross at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 6, 2019. Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Sharon Stone attends the final screening of “OSS 117: From Africa With Love” and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” Baldwin wrote.

His warning to Stone was clear.

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?”

“That might be fun,” he concluded.

Sharon Stone poses in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on November 30, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Actor William Baldwin of the film “The Squid and the Whale ” poses for portraits during the 2005 Sundance Film Festival January 23, 2005 in Park City, Utah. Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

During her interview, Stone spoke out about her ability to connect with Michael Douglas in her smash hit, “Basic Instinct” by creating a sizzle between them without having to have sex with him, and suggested Baldwin didn’t bring the heat.

“I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she said on the podcast.

Actress Sharon Stone appears on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios on July 13, 2004 in Burbank, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sharon Stone arrives on May 22, 2014 for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, southern France. Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

“Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business,” Stone continued. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Drops The Name Of Producer Who Told Her To Sleep With Co-Star To Improve Chemistry)

The actress has not responded to Baldwin’s scathing tweet.