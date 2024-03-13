Politics

Here Are The House Republicans Who Voted Against The TikTok Bill

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fifteen House Republicans ended up voting Wednesday against a TikTok bill that would ban the app if ByteDance, a Chinese company, doesn’t sell it, breaking with the rest of their GOP colleagues.

In a 352-65 vote, the House passed legislation to force the Chinese company to sell TikTok in order for the social media app to be allowed to operate in the U.S. 15 Republicans voted against the legislation, along with 50 Democrats. The bill was titled the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act and advanced from the House Energy and Commerce Committee by a unanimous vote March 7 .

Republicans who voted against the legislation say that the bill had many issues, such as opening the door for more government censorship, it would interfere with interactions and was too rushed and broad. (RELATED: House Passes Bill That Forces Chinese Parent Company To Sell TikTok)

Here Are The Fifteen Republicans: 

  • Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs
  • North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop
  • Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson
  • California Rep. John Duarte
  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz
  • Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins
  • South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace
  • Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie
  • California Rep. Tom McClintock
  • West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney
  • Alabama Rep. Barry Moore
  • Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry
  • Arizona Rep. David Schweikert
  • Florida Rep. Greg Steube

“Banning TikTok is the right idea. But this legislation was overly broad, rushed and unavailable for amendment or revision. This is no way to run a railroad (or the internet),” Gaetz said in a tweet. (RELATED: Biden Admin To Negotiate With CCP-Linked TikTok — Despite Previous Threats To Ban It: REPORT)

“There is no doubt about it: TikTok is a dangerous app controlled by Chinese interests. However, that does not mean the bill in front of the House today is the appropriate solution to the national security threat TikTok imposes,” Steube said.

“As the only member of Congress who has ever been banned from social media, I oppose today’s TikTok ban bill. This bill would open Pandora’s box and create a slippery slope for future government censorship of Americans and our precious First Amendment,” Greene said on Twitter.