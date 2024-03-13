Here Are The House Republicans Who Voted Against The TikTok Bill

Fifteen House Republicans ended up voting Wednesday against a TikTok bill that would ban the app if ByteDance, a Chinese company, doesn’t sell it, breaking with the rest of their GOP colleagues.

In a 352-65 vote, the House passed legislation to force the Chinese company to sell TikTok in order for the social media app to be allowed to operate in the U.S. 15 Republicans voted against the legislation, along with 50 Democrats. The bill was titled the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act and advanced from the House Energy and Commerce Committee by a unanimous vote March 7 .

Republicans who voted against the legislation say that the bill had many issues, such as opening the door for more government censorship, it would interfere with interactions and was too rushed and broad. (RELATED: House Passes Bill That Forces Chinese Parent Company To Sell TikTok)

Here Are The Fifteen Republicans:

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs

North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson

California Rep. John Duarte

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

California Rep. Tom McClintock

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore

Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry

Arizona Rep. David Schweikert

Florida Rep. Greg Steube

WATCH:

As the only member of Congress who has ever been banned from social media, I oppose today’s TikTok ban bill. This bill would open Pandora’s box and create a slippery slope for future government censorship of Americans and our precious First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/I2jDTxjpjg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 13, 2024

I don’t use TikTok. I find it unwise to do so. But after careful review, I’m a no on this legislation. This bill infringes on the First Amendment and grants undue power to the administrative state. pic.twitter.com/oSpmYhCrV8 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) March 13, 2024

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), leading the opposition in the House to the TikTok ban bill, addresses the nonsense propaganda claim made by the bill’s proponents that it’s not *really* a ban of TikTok, even though that’s exactly what it is pic.twitter.com/4DT0a5TH2e — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 13, 2024

I have concerns with the Tik Tok ban bill. 1. If we are concerned about people’s privacy and data then why aren’t we protecting it universally from every company stealing their data and invading their privacy? 2. This one bothers me. This bill forces the sale of a company… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 12, 2024

While I don’t support ANY foreign interference in America, Democrats are creating a narrative that TikTok is going to “interfere in elections,” so they can claim the 2024 election is rigged just like they did in 2016. This is why Democrats support banning TikTok. The Dems are… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 12, 2024

Banning TikTok is the right idea. But this legislation was overly broad, rushed and unavailable for amendment or revision. This is no way to run a railroad (or the internet). — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2024

🔍🚫 There is no doubt about it: TikTok is a dangerous app controlled by Chinese interests. However, that does not mean the bill in front of the House today is the appropriate solution to the national security threat TikTok imposes. (thread) 🧵👇 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 13, 2024

“Banning TikTok is the right idea. But this legislation was overly broad, rushed and unavailable for amendment or revision. This is no way to run a railroad (or the internet),” Gaetz said in a tweet. (RELATED: Biden Admin To Negotiate With CCP-Linked TikTok — Despite Previous Threats To Ban It: REPORT)

“There is no doubt about it: TikTok is a dangerous app controlled by Chinese interests. However, that does not mean the bill in front of the House today is the appropriate solution to the national security threat TikTok imposes,” Steube said.

“As the only member of Congress who has ever been banned from social media, I oppose today’s TikTok ban bill. This bill would open Pandora’s box and create a slippery slope for future government censorship of Americans and our precious First Amendment,” Greene said on Twitter.