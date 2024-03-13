Hunter Biden Rejects GOP Invitation For Public Hearing After Demanding GOP Give Him Public Hearing

President Joe Biden’s first son rejected an invitation from House Republicans to attend a public hearing alongside his former business associates, despite previously demanding such an arrangement be made, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Caller.

Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer previously invited Hunter Biden to testify alongside his former business associates Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis on March 20. Abbe David Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, turned down the invitation on Wednesday, calling the public hearing a “blatant planned-for-media event.” (RELATED: House Oversight Republicans Subpoena AT&T For Hunter Biden’s Phone Records)

“Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended. Let me remind you of a statement you made about how witnesses—and specifically Mr. Biden—could satisfy your prior requests,” Lowell wrote in the letter obtained by the Daily Caller.

“At your press conference after the January 10, 2024, Committee hearing to hold Mr. Biden in contempt, you stated: ‘All we need are people to come in for the depositions and then we’ll be finished. We just need people to show up to the depositions and we’ll wrap this up. Nobody wants to wrap this up more than I do.’ Mr. Biden did just as you asked and, as you did when you announced that witnesses could choose depositions, you want to ignore what you said,” Lowell continued.

Following the release of the letter, a source familiar told the Daily Caller that Congress saw it in the media before actually receiving it themselves.

“We just received it. They gave it to Punchbowl before providing it to Congress,” a source familiar told the Daily Caller.

Comer slammed Biden following the letter, saying in a statement the committee had “called” his “bluff.”

“The House Oversight Committee has called Hunter Biden’s bluff. Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come … The American people demand the truth and accountability for the Bidens’ corruption,” the chairman said.

Hunter Biden was first subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in November in an attempt to get the first son to attend a closed-door deposition focused on his foreign business dealings. Instead of complying, Hunter Biden instead held a press conference outside of the Capitol on Dec. 13, the day of the scheduled closed-door deposition.

The first son criticized Republicans for bringing an impeachment inquiry against his father while denying that President Biden was ever involved in his business dealings. Hunter’s lawyer previously offered that Hunter Biden appear before the committee in a public hearing, an offer the first son reiterated.

Hunter Biden appeared for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28, noting at least 29 times that he “did not recall” details of his foreign business dealings. The first son, however, was able to remember that his father was not at all involved in any of his foreign business ventures. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Says Burisma Paid Him A Million Dollars To Make Company More ‘Western-Looking’)

“I am here today to provide the committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business, not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions, domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist, never,” Hunter Biden said in his opening remarks during his testimony.