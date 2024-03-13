Jennifer Lopez Thrills In ‘Atlas’ Trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming science fiction movie “Atlas” on Wednesday, and Jennifer Lopez is absolutely thrilling in it.

The trailer for “Atlas” starts with an absolute bang. We meet Lopez’s character, Atlas Shepherd, a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst” who doesn’t trust her high-tech dystopian future world’s artificial intelligence technology, according to a press release from Netflix. The story apparently follows her as she joins a mission to capture a rogue robot with whom she has some sort of ancient shared history.

But apparently, when everything goes wrong, Lopez’s “only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.” So this a fiction movie, because AI will probably be the end of all of us, eventually.

Lopez’s return to the small silver screen in our living rooms comes just a year after she “fought her demons deep in the Alaskan wilderness” in “The Mother,” Netflix noted in the release. In “Altas,” she’s joined by acting heavyweights like Simu Liu (also known as “Ken“), Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, and more. (RELATED: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Elope)

If this movie does well, I absolutely guarantee that someone over at DC or Marvel will end up creating a whole superhero franchise for Lopez (not that she basically isn’t one already).

The movie will premiere on Netflix on May 24.