REPORT: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Elope

Superstar musician Jennifer Lopez and her equally famous beau, Ben Affleck, reportedly eloped and filed their marriage license Saturday.

Affleck and Lopez were married in Clark County, Nevada, according to court records obtained by TMZ. Sources close to the couple confirmed that the pair were hitched using their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez, the outlet continued.

The couple became Instagram official back in July 2021, almost ten years after they first started dating in 2002. They were engaged once before, in 2003, but postponed their wedding days before tying the knot in 2004. (RELATED: Actor Ron Perlman Marries Woman More Than 20 Years Younger Than Him)

When they rekindled their relationship, some, like podcaster Megyn Kelly called it a “PR cover” after Lopez’s “disastrous break up with [Alex Rodriguez].” However, the pair were engaged again earlier this year with Lopez sporting a huge 8.5-carat diamond ring, according to Page Six.

The couple reportedly bought a huge home in Beverly Hills earlier this year, which may have cost around $60 million, TMZ noted. They’ve also taken the time to make sure their children are spending a lot of time together in a “blended family situation,” the outlet continued.

Lopez hasn’t posted on social media for a week, at the time of writing, and has not publicly confirmed her marriage to Affleck. Her last post with Affleck featured a compilation of photographs and videos of the two together and throughout their relationship for Father’s Day.