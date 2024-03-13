Louisville Fires Head Coach Kenny Payne After Going 12-52 Past Two Seasons: REPORT

Kenny Payne is gone!

Just a day after the Cardinals took a 94-85 defeat to NC State in the first round of the ACC tournament, Louisville fired their men’s basketball head coach Kenny Payne, according to an announcement from the school Wednesday, per Mark Ennis of 93.9 FM The Ville. The nixing officially ends a disastrous past two seasons for L-Ville.

Altogether in his two seasons as the Cardinals head coach, Payne compiled a dismal 12-52 record. In fact, things were so bad for Payne that his two single-digit-victory campaigns are the only ones that the Louisville program has had since the ending of World War 2. Yes, it’s been that horrific for Payne. (RELATED: Charleston Coach’s Son Hilariously Taunts Stony Brook With Fake Tears After Dad Wins CAA Championship)

It’s likely that Louisville and Payne ended on worse terms than the normal college basketball firing as well. In his last press conference, he complained about the lack of Cardinals fans at the ACC tournament, and made a strange metaphor.

“I talked about how I’m not going to let you blame me. I’m not standing up here by myself. I need all of Louisville with me. We sort of forgot that,” said Payne. “I talked about it’s going to take time, and I’m going to watch and see who jumped on and off the Titanic. We sort of forgot that.”

Yep, that mixed along with a 12-52 record will definitely get you canned.

Maybe after you go 12-52 in two seasons at Louisville, don’t act like it’s everyone’s fault but your own. Thought this answer at Kenny Payne’s press conference tonight was embarrassing. Blamed everyone else and took zero accountability of his own. pic.twitter.com/4UBif9XMtJ — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 13, 2024

Safe to say this bridge has been burned.