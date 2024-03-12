Charleston Coach’s Son Hilariously Taunts Stony Brook With Fake Tears After Dad Wins CAA Championship

Ahh … and let the corky (in a good way) March Madness moments begin.

It was a magical Tuesday night for the College of Charleston men’s basketball team, winning the CAA championship after an intense 82-79 overtime victory against Stony Brook and punching their tickets into the NCAA March Madness tournament.

It’s the second consecutive season that the Cougars have earned a bid into March Madness, getting into the Round of 64 in the 2022-23 edition of the tourney. On the flip side, you know it’s ultimate heartbreak for the Seawolves. (RELATED: The Madness Continues: Arkansas State Hits Magical Buzzer-Beater To Punch Tickets To Sun Belt Championship Game)

Well, to make the loss even worse for Stony Brook, they had to deal with College of Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey’s son. With just seconds remaining in the game, he was taunting Stony Brook with fake tears, completely dishing out a fake cry using his fists and everything.

And this is March Madness, baby.

WATCH:

I hate it for Stony Brook, but man, this is a hilarious troll move.

And speaking of Seawolves fans, you know this little kid ended up pissing all of them off, I bet the reactions from behind-the-scenes were hilarious — like one of those “fly on the wall” moments. Just the thought of a bunch of adult fans getting mad over a … 10-year-old? 11-year-old? … fake crying is absolutely comical to me.

Damn, I wish I could see that. Send some videos to andrew@dailycaller.com if you have any.

You talk about straight-up popcorn content.