Autopsy Shows ‘Nonbinary’ Teen Attacked In Bathroom Died By Suicide: REPORT

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office released autopsy results Wednesday that concluded a 16-year-old nonbinary student from Owasso High School died by suicide, the New York Times reported.

Nex Benedict passed away a day after being involved in a physical fight in the school’s girls’ bathroom, the New York Times reported. The autopsy found that the cause of death was a deadly mix of diphenhydramine, an allergy medication, and fluoxetine, a drug used to treat depression.

The death of the teenager initially sparked a strong reaction from gay and transgender rights groups, who pointed out claims of bullying at school. This has brought more attention to the safety and mental health of students dealing with similar issues.

The fight took place on Feb. 7, and it was initially unclear whether the fight had caused Benedict’s death, the New York Times reported. Police reports said Benedict blacked out during the fight but officials later confirmed that the injuries from the fight did not directly lead to Benedict’s death, according to the outlet. The aftermath of the incident saw the police department clarifying their stance, with Lt. Nick Boatman expressing early suspicions that Benedict took her own life.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide,” Boatman said in a statement, The New York Times reported. “However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.” (RELATED: ‘Stabbed With A Pencil’: Lawsuit Alleges Students Were Bullied For Their Political Beliefs)

The autopsy results led to new discussions about the challenges transgender and nonbinary students face, especially in places where their identities are debated and affected by laws, the outlet reported. Owasso High School has reportedly offered counseling to its students and staff because of the effect of Benedict’s death. Superintendent Margaret Coates spoke about the shared grief for Benedict and the emotional impact of such events on everyone connected to the student, the New York Times reported.

“The loss of Nex, a member of the Ram Family and the Owasso community, is devastating,” the school superintendent, Margaret Coates, said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “We understand that the information released today may bring up additional thoughts, feelings and emotions for students and staff members.”