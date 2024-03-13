Skier Hilariously Slams Into Ski Lift After Incredibly Bad Timing

The glory in this video and entire story is real.

Absolutely hilarious video shows a skier attempting a jump, but instead slamming into the ski lift after some incredibly bad timing, with the hit sending the individual sideways in the air until he plowed into the snow.

And what a scene it was, and it’s still developing at that, as the Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, Canada even released a statement condoning the skier‘s actions. Holy ish, I’m about to die of laughter over here, but this is such the perfect representation of Clown World 2024. (RELATED: Video Shows An Unbelievable Number Of Kangaroos Stampeding A Golf Course In Australia)

A spokesman for Lake Louise, Dan Markham, said “we have terrain parks for those kinds of things. We also have a mountain competitions that were held that weekend, last weekend, as well, for people to be able to do things in a safe environment,” per BroBible.

Oh, and making this story even better, the skier was an American named Ivan Jones (he’s from Idaho), and my man even escaped out of danger with only a few minor bruises, according to the Calgary Herald.

What a legend … a true American tough guy.

WATCH:

Say what you want about this guy’s intelligence, but you have to admire his bravery and toughness here — brave for going to globalist-controlled Canada to begin with, tough for taking both a ski lift slam and fall to the ground.

I mean, seriously, this guy can’t be shamed for his attitude at all. We need more of this tough guy spirit in 2024.

Shoutout to you, Ivan! Shoutout to you!