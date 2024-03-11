Video Shows An Unbelievable Number Of Kangaroos Stampeding A Golf Course In Australia

And this is exactly why I need to go to Australia one day.

Absolutely incredible video shows an unbelievable number of kangaroos stampeding a golf course in Victoria, Australia, and holy hell, what a sight this is.

The footage, posted by one Stephen Roche, shows the “fair dinkum stampede” of kangaroos interrupting play at the Heritage Golf and Country Club. (RELATED: It’s A New Year And Spring Breakers Are Still Beating The Hell Out Of Each Other In Florida)

“We have kangaroos on our two courses at Heritage Golf & Country Club, but I’ve never seen this before,” Roche wrote.

He was also heard comically saying in the video that the kangaroos better “not stand on my golf ball.”

Michael McCarthy, a second golfer at the course, shot his own video from a different angle and commented that the train of kangaroos “felt like it went forever.”

Was this yesterday? If so, I was on the tee filming it from the other angle! Felt like it went forever. pic.twitter.com/m9WOBprSvl — Michael McCarthy (@thehumanzeee) March 7, 2024

My wife is from New Zealand and she has family in Australia, and I’m always telling her how we need to take a trip over there one day. Stuff like this is why.

I mean, damn, I’m trying to be like Steve Irwin out here in these Australian streets, fighting crocodiles and stuff.

Dreams, ladies and gentlemen. Dreams.