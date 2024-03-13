Tucker Carlson Helps Deliver Massive Career Win To Chris Cuomo

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson helped deliver a massive career win Monday night to NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo’s flagship NewsNation show “CUOMO” released its most-watched episode ever Monday night: a co-released one-on-one conversation with Carlson, which garnered a cumulative audience of nearly 400,000 viewers, according to Nielsen ratings shared with the Daily Caller. The total viewers were technically ranked at 264,000, with 26,000 in the key 25-54-year-old demographic.

These figures represent a 90% increase in total viewership, including a 33% in the latter demographic. Cuomo and Carlson’s work also saw NewsNation’s primetime growth hit an 83% increase. And these statistics don’t even include the social media wins.

Ep. 80 The Chris Cuomo Interview pic.twitter.com/bEnFxnpx9U — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2024

At the time of writing, some 23 million people have watched Cuomo and Carlson’s hilariously intellectual chat on Carlson’s personal Twitter (which he doesn’t check). (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Asks Chris Cuomo Flat Out If He’d Ever Hit A Woman)

Cuomo also released the full episode to his YouTube channel “The Chris Cuomo Project,” netting 156,600 views in less than a day. Clips from the conversation were also released on NewsNation’s own YouTube channels, most of which have received between 3,000 to almost 30,000 views at the time of writing.

It is pretty stunning to watch these two former professional rivals find such common ground. It gives me hope that we can all set aside our egos, personal biases and come together for common sense and the common good as we move through this election year. If Cuomo and Carlson can do it, so can you.