UFC Content Creator Claps Back After Former Fighter Shames Her For Bikini Pic

Nina-Marie Daniele, a content creator who focuses on interviewing UFC fighters, clapped back at former UFC fighter Luke Barnatt after he shamed her for tweeting a bikini picture Wednesday morning.

Barnatt reposted a picture Daniele tweeted out Tuesday night, writing “Nina puts together some of the most refreshing and fun interviews in the MMA community, really enjoyed some of her content. It’s a shame she’s reverted to this thirst trapping garbage to gather a following, the job she already does is quality.”

He would continue to admonish her and the state of modern media. “Shows the sorry state of the mentality of the world now. Wish she didn’t cheapen herself like this to the simps in the MMA community.”

Nina puts together some of the most refreshing and fun interviews in the MMA community, really enjoyed some of her content. It’s a shame she’s reverted to this thirst trapping garbage to gather a following, the job she already does is quality. Shows the sorry state of the… https://t.co/WCMMOXodXj — LukeBarnatt (@BarnattOfficial) March 13, 2024

He would also throw in a barb mentioning Only Fans, a content creation website often used to create pornographic content, at the end. Daniele took particular exception to this line in her response. (RELATED: ‘He’s Accomplished A Lot’: UFC Star Sean Strickland Praises Trump After Meeting)

“First of all, I never started an OF Lol,” Daniele clapped back. “Before doing MMA interviews I was a successful fashion model in NY and Europe. Modeled for Michael Kors, Maybelline, Fenty, Victoria’s Secret and appeared in dozens of fashion publications such as, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire etc. I was also the last Playboy Playmate of the Year chosen by Hugh Hefner.”

“I don’t think posting sexy pics tarnishes my brand at all. Who are you to tell me what I can and cannot post? If you don’t like my content. Block me LOL,” her Wednesday afternoon tweet concluded.

First of all, I never started an OF Lol. Before doing mma interviews I was a successful fashion model in NY and Europe. Modeled for Michael Kors, Maybelline, Fenty, Victoria’s Secret and appeared in dozens of fashion publications such as, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire etc. I was also… — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) March 13, 2024

Daniele then proceeded to post a defiant full-body video of her in a bikini, making sure to get “all of the angles.”

“In honor of all my haters who have an issue with me posting bikini pics… here’s a bikini video,” she wrote in the caption.

In honor of all my haters who have an issue with me posting bikini pics… here’s a bikini video LMAO! Is this better? Lol pic.twitter.com/fJSaaSJc2h — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) March 13, 2024

I find this little spat highly interesting. On one hand, I completely get where Barnatt is coming from. The internet’s age of engagement has truly brought out the worst in people, particularly on apps like Twitter (X, whatever) that I rely on for work and that many of us depend on for entertainment and to stay informed.

The platform, as well as other content marketplaces like Instagram and Facebook, are rife with pornography, misinformation and intentionally inflammatory media designed to piss you off and draw you in. Digital media’s incentives are centered around getting your eyeballs to stay on the page. And as long as that’s how the information economy is structured, it’s unlikely to change.

I appreciate Barnatt’s frustration with this fact of life and I empathize with his point of view. That being said, I have to side with Daniele here. The MMA reporter is not spreading her legs or dancing to viral Tik Tok trends. In fact, a cursory glance at her social media posts seems to indicate she posts far fewer thirst traps than your average former model.

Furthermore, if beautiful women want to show their bodies in a modest (by today’s standards) bathing suit, who are we to stop them?