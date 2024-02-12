‘He’s Accomplished A Lot’: UFC Star Sean Strickland Praises Trump After Meeting

UFC superstar Sean Strickland had high praise for former President Donald Trump in a YouTube video he posted recapping the pair’s Vegas meeting over the weekend.

“Actually a really solid guy. I didn’t know if I would like Donald Trump but … [he’s] really authentic, really authentic. Yeah, really nice. You know, I think that I need to run a rally for Trump,” Strickland said in his Monday YouTube video.

His call to lead a rally is a reiteration of an idea he proposed on Friday after first meeting Trump and posing for a fake face-to-face matchup with the former President.

Strickland praised Trump as a breath of fresh air juxtaposed with the divisive rhetoric of the Biden campaign.

“I love the people. I feel like Trump’s people are my people, you know? Like, I love the people. What I like about Trump, though, there’s no boogeyman. There’s no … at his rallies, it’s America first. But there’s no black vs. white, there’s none of that. All he says is we’re Americans and that’s something I really fucking find refreshing. Because you go with Biden and … every time Biden talks it’s black vs. white, it’s this vs. that. It’s just nice to be reminded that we’re all Americans.”

The praise holds even more weight with Strickland’s caveat that he didn’t vote for Trump in the Republican primary.

“Here’s the thing, dude. I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump in the primaries you guys. I like the Trumpster but … I’m not saying that I voted for him the primaries but, you know, if he gets the nominee, Trump 2024.” (RELATED: ‘There’s No Leashes’: Post-Fight Press Asks 3x About Censoring Sean Strickland Until Dana White Finally Had Enough)

The ringing endorsement seems to mark a shift in thinking for the polarizing firebrand Strickland, who has made waves in recent months after criticizing many elements of the woke agenda and hilariously ripping into the corporate Canadian media.

Strickland concluded that Trump is not infallible and that he’s just a man like everyone else, but noted that he respects him.

“You should always respect a man’s accomplishments, but you should never forget he’s just a man. And when it comes to Trump, Trump is just a man. We’re all just men. But he’s accomplished a lot and that is respectable.”