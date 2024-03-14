‘That’s So Disgusting’: Jaime Ray Newman Said Director Asked Her To Plan C-Section Around Press Meetings

Famous “Golda” actress Jaime Ray Newman recalled a challenging experience she had with a potential director during her pregnancy.

Newman and her “Eastwick” co-star Lindsay Price discussed in a March interview with The Retaility the dynamics of balancing motherhood with their busy careers. Newman reflected on the uncomfortable experience she said she had while attending a casting session before she gave birth to her child.

“I remember I was up for a pilot when I was pregnant and I had to disclose that I was pregnant … the director said, ‘Would you be okay with a scheduled c-section?’” Newman revealed to The Retaility.

The famous actress admitted feeling that the question was unreasonable, and the more she thought of it as time passed, the more disturbed she became.

“And now I think about that … that is fucking crazy,” she said.

“That’s so gross. That’s so disgusting,” she told The Retaility.

Newman noted that things are different now, having evolved over time.

“And that’s one of the ways that our business has changed for the better,” she said.

The actress admitted that she feels she can be more vocal at this stage of her life and career and said she now feels more empowered to speak out about those moments she had previously kept quiet about.

“If a director told me that now, I would go to the network and say, ‘This was just told to me,'” Newman said.

“I feel like we have more power now in terms of that.”

She want on to express how she felt at the time.

“I remember I was terrified to tell anybody that I was [pregnant] until I started showing. Whereas now, I feel like there’s more sensitivity,” she said. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Announces Birth Of Her Child After Secret Pregnancy)

Newman welcomed her second daughter in 2019. She underwent IVF and faced multiple challenges and miscarriages. Newman also experienced a stillbirth in 2013, according to People.