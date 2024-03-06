Gal Gadot Announces Birth Of Her Child After Secret Pregnancy

Famous actress Gal Gadot stunned fans by announcing the birth of her child Wednesday on Instagram.
Gadot had not publicly declared her pregnancy, making the news even more exciting for fans who had no idea she was expecting a new addition to the family.
“My sweet girl, welcome,” she wrote to her social media page. “The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” she said.
Gadot posted a photograph of herself snuggling with her newborn daughter while sitting in her hospital bed. The little girl’s face was not revealed.
The “Wonder Woman” and her husband, Yaron Varsano, are already parents to three daughters, making this their fourth bundle of joy.
“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew,” Gadot wrote in the caption of her post.
She shared her joyous moment with her 109 million followers.
“Our hearts are full of gratitude,” she said.
The famous actress added a touch of humor to her birth announcement by penning a note to her new daughter. (RELATED: Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Reveals She Faced Life-Threatening Complication While Pregnant With Their Child)
“Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯♀️👯♀️” she said. She made sure she addressed the only male in their household by writing, “daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️”
Gadot did not provide any other details pertaining to the pregnancy challenges she alluded to in her post.