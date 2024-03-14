Champ’s Still Got It: Mike Tyson Shares First Training Camp Footage For Upcoming Fight, And He Looks Fearsome

Mike Tyson shared video clips of him training for his upcoming boxing bout with Jake Paul in July in a Wednesday night Twitter clip, and the champ looked pretty damn good.

The 10-second clip, which Tyson captioned, “‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun,'” shows him slugging his trainer’s padded gloves and dodging incoming strikes. For a 57-year-old, the dude can still move. Jake Paul must be shaking in boots right now, right?

WATCH:

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun’ pic.twitter.com/RUbzX1Coba — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2024

The pair will square off July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, for a boxing match that’s set to be Netflix’s first-ever live sporting event.

While Jake Paul has managed to build a solid career and a nice little reputation for himself as a boxer, he’s still facing Mike Tyson, arguably the most feared man to ever set foot in a ring.

Paul, who appears to be quite friendly with Tyson, joked about the infamous incident where Tyson bit a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear off. (RELATED: UFC Legend In Hospital After Saving Parents From House Fire: REPORT)

“I would be be down for him to bite my ear off,” Paul joked with NBA player Thanasis Antetokounmpo during a taping of his podcast.

“I would be be down for him to bite my ear off.” 😂😂😂 🥊🥊 @JakePaul is READY for his FIGHT with @MikeTyson Full episode is LIVE: https://t.co/1D0XzC4jW5 pic.twitter.com/zMiFkSnvaV — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) March 14, 2024

Paul is 9-1 in his boxing career, his one loss coming from professional boxer Tommy Fury.