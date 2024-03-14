Legendary Piece Of ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia Sold For Almost $850,000

Anthony Daniels, famous for playing C-3PO in “Star Wars,” auctioned off a C-3PO head from “Return of the Jedi” for $843,750.

The legendary movie prop was sold on Tuesday through Propstore Auction, which said that the head matches several scenes from the film and that it was the only head left in private collection before being sold.

The identity of the lucky new owner has not yet been revealed.

The fiberglass C-3PO head is composed of three different components and still lights up.

“The costume’s illuminating ‘photoreceptor’ eyes were designed in such a way as to keep them from blinding Daniels when illuminated; a black material was installed behind the lights to shield Daniels’ eyes, leaving only small ports through which the performer could see,” Propstar wrote in its description of the iconic piece.

Daniels played C-3PO for over 40 years, and is the only actor to have been featured in every numbered “Star Wars” theatrical release. He’s also the only actor from the franchise who has been willing to part with his movie props.

He told The Hollywood Reporter he has a nostalgic attachment to the piece, saying, “It’s very much, ‘You don’t know my face, but you know this face.'”

The actor said he had planned to leave the items for his wife to sell after his death, but that she urged him to get rid of it now, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Booth From ‘The Sopranos’ Finale Sells For $82,600 After Fierce Bidding War)

“I had all this stuff, almost all of it was in cupboards, drawers and in attics,” Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter. “Nobody was looking at it, nobody was treasuring it, if you will. And it was too good to throw away,” he said.