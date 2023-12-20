Kirstie Alley’s Children Announce Estate Sale To Share The Star’s Items With Fans

Kirstie Alley’s family has given fans a chance to take home some of her personal belongings by announcing an estate sale.

The “Cheers” star’s children put together a curated selection of her personal belongings and will be sharing them alongside a loving message to fans, according to People. “Our mom collected so many fun and unique things over her incredible life,” her children True and Lillie Parker told the outlet.

“We want to share some of them with others in the hopes of spreading her love of decorating.”

Alley’s true fans know she was an interior designer before she rose to fame as an actress, according to the outlet.

The “Property from The Collection of The Late Kirstie Alley,” sale is reportedly organized by Those Two Girls Estate Sales and will be divided into three parts. Items belonging to the famous actress will be available on the online bidding platform, Live Auctioneers, which is where fans can go if they’d like to register to make bids, People reported.

Dec. 21 marks the launch of the first segment, which will be available until Jan. 7, according to People. This very special collection will reportedly include Alley’s personal household furnishings gathered from her residences in Maine, California and Clearwater, Florida.

The first sale will reportedly feature French antiques, lamps, clocks, upholstered chairs and similar items. Some of the pieces were displayed in her 2010 A&E show, “Kirstie Alley’s Big Life,” as cameras panned her Los Angeles home, according to People.

“A lover of both style and function, she surrounded herself with items she loved no matter where they came from,” a representative for the late actress said.

“She was always looking for the next great piece and had no problem designing around them or waiting for inspiration to strike,” the representative added.

The second sale will begin immediately following the first and will include some of “her favorite garden decor and salvage items,” according to the representative.

Statues, cast iron planters and a Victorian birdcage will be among the items featured in the estate sale.

The third part of the sale takes place from March 18 to April 7 and will boast a Third Empire chandelier with mermaid embellishments, Italian pottery, a French oak kitchen table and glassware, among other items, according to People. (RELATED: Princess Diana’s Evening Gown Snags $1.1 Million At Auction)

The last installment will have a fashion focus and will include items made by designers including Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Fendi, Alexander McQueen and several other luxury design brands.

Alley died Dec. 5, 2022, in Tampa, Florida, after a short battle with cancer.