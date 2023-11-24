Part Of JFK’s Blood-Stained Limousine Sold At Auction

Part of former President John F. Kennedy’s blood-stained limousine from the day he was assassinated sold at auction for $46,865, TMZ reported Friday.

The sale finalized just as the world marked the 60th anniversary of the former President’s assassination and is just one of the many items connected to Kennedy’s death that have been sold at auction, according to TMZ. Two large patches, stained with Kennedy’s blood and body fluids and cut right out of the limousine where he was shot, were put on the auction block and sold through RR Auction.

Original blood-stained leather from John Kennedy’s limo from 1963 Assassination https://t.co/ykbEWUkPwZ pic.twitter.com/tpGoWECWWo — University Archives (@Univ_Archives) March 14, 2016

The sale of the bloody swatches demonstrates the fascination people still have with this murder case and just how willing they are to shell out money to own a morbid yet relevant part of American history.

The buyer of this unique item was not publicly identified.

This isn’t the only historical keepsake that was successfully sold at auction: One buyer took home Lee Harvey Oswald’s personal revolver for a whopping $31,000, according to TMZ. The singular bullet Jack Ruby fired at Oswald was also put up for auction and sold for $18,000. (RELATED: Freddie Mercury’s Personal Items Are Going Up For Auction)

Other, more quirky items were also snatched up pretty quickly as well, TMZ reported. A small section of fence from the grassy area associated with Kennedy’s assassination was sold as well, fetching a total of $13,470.

A receipt from Oswald’s phone call from a Dallas jail, showing he attempted to call his lawyer while being held there, was also sold, according to TMZ.