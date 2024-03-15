Entertainment

Massive Fire At Cara Delevingne’s Mansion Leaves Firefighter Injured, Officials Say

Cara Delevingnes mansion on fire in Studio City, YouTube,NBC LA

Sceenshot/YouTube/NBCLA

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

A massive fire at famous actress Cara Delevingne’s home left a firefighter injured, hospitalizing him, according to multiple reports.

The raging fire erupted at Delevingne’s residence just before 4am Friday. One room of the two-story home was completely consumed by fire when firefighters first arrived on-scene, according to a tweet issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

“One firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation,” they said. The famous model and actress was not inside her home at the time of the fire, according to TMZ.

LAFD reported that the fire later spread to the attic. Firefighters took a defensive position with the fire as soon as they were able to establish that all the occupants of the home had been evacuated, according to KTLA. The fire burned for nearly three hours and was so severe that the roof eventually collapsed on the home.

The flames and smoke were so intense and rose so high, that the fire could be seen from nearby freeways, according to NBC Los Angeles.

British model/actress Cara Delevingne attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023 (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Cara Delevingne attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Details surrounding the cause of the fire were not immediately provided, and the identity of the injured occupant of the residence has not yet been revealed. That victim’s injuries and current condition remain unknown at this time.

Firefighters continued to battle the heat and flames and were able to put out the fire shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to NBC Los Angeles. (RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Shares Photos Of House Fire She Narrowly Escaped)

British model Cara Delevingne arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne attends the Burberry Prorsum show during London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2015 on September 15, 2014 in London, England. Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Cara Delevingne attends the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The LAFD has launched an investigation that remains ongoing at this time.