Massive Fire At Cara Delevingne’s Mansion Leaves Firefighter Injured, Officials Say

A massive fire at famous actress Cara Delevingne’s home left a firefighter injured, hospitalizing him, according to multiple reports.

The raging fire erupted at Delevingne’s residence just before 4am Friday. One room of the two-story home was completely consumed by fire when firefighters first arrived on-scene, according to a tweet issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

“One firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation,” they said. The famous model and actress was not inside her home at the time of the fire, according to TMZ.

LAFD reported that the fire later spread to the attic. Firefighters took a defensive position with the fire as soon as they were able to establish that all the occupants of the home had been evacuated, according to KTLA. The fire burned for nearly three hours and was so severe that the roof eventually collapsed on the home.

LAFD Alert-KNOCKDOWN #StudioCity Greater Alarm Structure Fire 3265 N Oakdell Ln MAP: https://t.co/DwItrWvi7f FS97; 94 FF in 2 hours and 16 min. One firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation. Cause under investigation. DETAI — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) March 15, 2024

The flames and smoke were so intense and rose so high, that the fire could be seen from nearby freeways, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire were not immediately provided, and the identity of the injured occupant of the residence has not yet been revealed. That victim’s injuries and current condition remain unknown at this time.

Firefighters continued to battle the heat and flames and were able to put out the fire shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to NBC Los Angeles. (RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone Shares Photos Of House Fire She Narrowly Escaped)

The LAFD has launched an investigation that remains ongoing at this time.