NBA Commentator Mike Breen’s Long Island Home Goes Up In Flames

Famous NBA Commentator Mike Breen’s Long Island home was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, video footage captured by the local fire department shows.

The footage captured by the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department (MLFD) shows Breen’s home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters fight to control the massive fire. Flames can be seen shooting above the roof of the home, and several parts of the house visibly crumble and fall to the ground in the clip. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, according to TMZ.

Breen’s neighbors called the MLFD at 4:03 a.m., and the automatic fire alarm installed in Breen’s home also alerted the department to the emergency, according to TMZ. MLFD said they “encountered a fully involved house fire” upon arrival, the outlet noted.

The video shows the roof of the home crumbling as firefighters use what appear to be water hoses in an effort to put out the fire. The clip shows a vehicle parked in Breen’s driveway, but a spokesperson for the MLFD said there were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire, nor was anyone injured, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘We Saved The Vintage Guitar’: Jewel Says Her Tour Bus Caught On Fire)

“Numerous hand lines, as well as 2 ladder pipes and a deck gun, were used to battle the fire,” officials told TMZ.

Breen, 61, has not issued a formal statement regarding the matter.