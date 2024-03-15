Holy Buzz! Indian Wells Invaded By Bees In Absolutely Chaotic Fashion

This is an invasion that the Chinese can only dream of.

The Indian Wells quarterfinal match that took place between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz was interrupted for almost two hours Thursday because of a swarm of bees.

At one point, Alcaraz was forced to swat at the bees that were gliding around him, eventually leading to the tennis player pretty much running for his life. The match ended up being suspended just 19 minutes into action, with things being tied up at 1-1. After the long delay of one hour and 48 minutes, Alcaraz went on to earn a 6-3, 6-1 victory. (RELATED: Novak Djokovic Suffers Mammoth Upset To ‘Lucky Loser’ Luca Nardi In 3rd Round Of Indian Wells Open)

A crap load of bees went up to the overhead spider camera and attached themselves to it, and without using any protective covering whatsoever like a complete boss, a man cleaned up the situation with a vacuum.

But wow, what chaos these bees caused, just check out the scenes:

You cannot bee serious….. play suspended on the Stadium court at Indian Wells after a 🐝 invasion. That’s got to be a first. @BNPPARIBASOPEN @atptour pic.twitter.com/UJo5CK0Ln3 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) March 14, 2024

Mohammed said “ladies and gentlemen play suspended due to bee invasion” pic.twitter.com/oUPYxwnNug — Mahee, Ph.D., FHEA (@tkamal16) March 14, 2024

“PLAY SUSPENDED – BEE INVASION” Wtf 🤣🐝 pic.twitter.com/Oi4XybJuyV — Tipster TM (@tennismasterr) March 14, 2024

