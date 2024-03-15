Country Legend Willie Nelson Releases Tribute To Border Patrol Agents

Legendary artist Willie Nelson announced his new album, “The Border,” on Thursday, featuring a cover of Rodney Crowell’s 2019 song.

Nelson stays true to his signature country roots in this new album, and offers up his interpretation of Crowell’s hit song, which was co-written by Crowell and Allen Shamblin and debuted on the album, “Texas.” The song details the challenging daily life of a border patrol agent with lyrics such as, “I come home to Maria in a bulletproof vest, With the weight of the whole wide world bearing down on my chest.”

Nelson has long been vocal about his feelings on immigration and the status of the border. The famous singer and songwriter was outraged by border detention centers and the separation of families, and publicly pushed back against Donald Trump during his presidency. “I thought everything that happened there was unforgivable,” he previously told The Guardian.

Speaking on the topic of the border between the U.S. and Mexico, Nelson said, “We have a statue that says: ‘Y’all come in,’ I don’t believe in closing the border. Open them suckers up!” according to The Guardian.

The release of his 75th studio album comes just one month after Nelson rang in his 91st birthday, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The album’s title track was released eight months after the country star’s 2023 LP “Bluegrass.”

“The Border” boasts at total of 10 songs, four of which were co-written by Nelson and Buddy Cannon, his longtime friend and collaborator, according to RollingStone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Nelson (@willienelsonofficial)

The other tracks on the album included contributions from Shawn Camp, Mike Reid, and Bobby Tomberlin.

It’s being released by Legacy Recordings and will include newly recorded studio performances, “Once Upon a Yesterday,” “What If I’m Out of My Mind,” “Kiss Me When You’re Through,” “How Much Does It Cost” and “Hank’s Guitar, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Willie Nelson And Bob Dylan Round Up Serious Star Power For 2024 Outlaw Music Festival)

“The Border” is currently available for pre-order, and will be widely released May 31.