Country Legend Willie Nelson Releases Tribute To Border Patrol Agents

46th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Legendary artist Willie Nelson announced his new album, “The Border,” on Thursday, featuring a cover of Rodney Crowell’s 2019 song.

Nelson stays true to his signature country roots in this new album, and offers up his interpretation of Crowell’s hit song, which was co-written by Crowell and Allen Shamblin and debuted on the album, “Texas.” The song details the challenging daily life of a border patrol agent with lyrics such as, “I come home to Maria in a bulletproof vest, With the weight of the whole wide world bearing down on my chest.”

Willie Nelson discusses his new album ‘Ride Me Back Home’ during a taping for SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse Channel at Luck Ranch on April 13, 2019 in Spicewood, Texas. Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nelson has long been vocal about his feelings on immigration and the status of the border.  The famous singer and songwriter was outraged by border detention centers and the separation of families, and publicly pushed back against Donald Trump during his presidency. “I thought everything that happened there was unforgivable,” he previously told The Guardian.

Speaking on the topic of the border between the U.S. and Mexico, Nelson said, “We have a statue that says: ‘Y’all come in,’ I don’t believe in closing the border. Open them suckers up!” according to The Guardian.

US musician Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid Music Festival at the Ruoff Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The release of his 75th studio album comes just one month after Nelson rang in his 91st birthday, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The album’s title track was released eight months after the country star’s 2023 LP “Bluegrass.”

“The Border” boasts at total of 10 songs, four of which were co-written by Nelson and Buddy Cannon, his longtime friend and collaborator, according to RollingStone.

Musician Willie Nelson performs on stage during the Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Blackbird

Willie Nelson performs during Keith Urban’s Fourth annual We’re All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

 

The other tracks on the album included contributions from Shawn Camp, Mike Reid, and Bobby Tomberlin.

It’s being released by Legacy Recordings and will include newly recorded studio performances, “Once Upon a Yesterday,” “What If I’m Out of My Mind,” “Kiss Me When You’re Through,” “How Much Does It Cost” and “Hank’s Guitar, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Willie Nelson And Bob Dylan Round Up Serious Star Power For 2024 Outlaw Music Festival)

“The Border” is currently available for pre-order, and will be widely released May 31.