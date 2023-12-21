Willie Nelson Reveals Suicide Attempts In Bombshell Docuseries

The legendary Willie Nelson in his bombshell docuseries, “Willie Nelson & Family,” revealed he attempted suicide.

The famous artist spoke about the depths of his darkness during a period in his life where he was excessively consuming alcohol.

“Back in my drinking days, I tried to commit suicide a couple of times,” he said, People reported. “One time in the dead of winter I was so down on myself I laid down in the middle of the street hoping a car would run over me. No such luck.”

Nelson recalled the crumbling state of his marriage at the time he reached his lowest point and felt his life was no longer worth living.

Speaking of his first wife, Martha Jewel Matthews, he said. “She and I were fighting worse than ever, and I started drinking more than ever.”

“I would get drunk every night and go home with someone different every night. I was slowly self-destructing. I really didn’t care,” Nelson said in the docuseries.

The famous artist explained the struggle he and his family were facing in the 60s, and noted he was underpaid for the small gigs he was taking on. The financial stress became too much for Matthews, and she decided she would not be able to stay with Nelson. The couple had three children together, Lana, Susie and Billy.

Nelson said he kept moving along when his suicide attempts failed. He did not make mention of how he attempted to kill himself the second time around.

“I had to get up off my ass and kept on trying to figure out how to make a living,” he said.

The docuseries also explores the affairs he had, as well as the death of Nelson’s son. It embraces the highs and lows of the 90 years he spent in the spotlight over the course of his long-lasting career. (RELATED: ‘I Never Thought I’d Get Here’: Country Legend Willie Nelson Celebrates 90th Birthday)

“Willie Nelson & Family” began streaming December 21 as a four-episode Paramount + documentary series