Willie Nelson And Bob Dylan Round Up Serious Star Power For 2024 Outlaw Music Festival

Legendary artists Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan rounded up some big names in the music industry to kick off their 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour across North America.

The music icons revealed the names of their headliners Tuesday in an Instagram post, which include Nelson, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp.

“The tour runs across 25 cities from June through September,” Outlaw Music Festival wrote on their social media page.

The Festival kicks off June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia. The live shows will wrap up Sept. 17 in Buffalo, New York, for the grand finale. Dylan and Nelson are scheduled to perform at every single show on the tour. (RELATED: Ellie Goulding Makes Major Life Announcement)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlaw Music Festival (@outlawmusicfestival)

Some select dates will also include performances by country music sensation Brittney Spencer and soul singer Celisse. Southern Avenue will also be joining the fun on a couple of the tour dates.

Celisse is set to perform in the first series of shows, and Mellencamp is scheduled for all dates starting in July.

Fans who want to see Bluegrass artist Billy Strings play live will have to make their way to Washington on Aug. 10, as that’s the singular show he’s booked for.

Live Nation is handling all ticket sales for this epic summer festival. Past performances include the likes of Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Chris Stapleton.

Fans have already started populating social media with messages of excitement about the upcoming shows.