Authorities Apprehend Suspect In Pennsylvania Killings After Hourslong Standoff

Authorities apprehended the suspect thought to be responsible for shooting and killing several people in Pennsylvania on Saturday after an hours-long standoff in New Jersey, according to CNN.

Police arrested 26-year- old Andre Gordon near a residence in Trenton, New Jersey, about eight hours after he allegedly killed three people in Falls Township, a Philadelphia suburb, on Saturday morning, according to CNN. Gordon is alleged to have stolen a vehicle and fled to Trenton after shooting and killing three people in Pennsylvania, and subsequently barricaded himself in the Trenton residence throughout the ensuing standoff with law enforcement personnel. (RELATED: Eviction Notice Devolves Into Police Shootout, Leaves One Deputy Injured)

#BREAKING 🚨: 26-year-old Andre Gordon has been captured alive by police after barricading himself inside a Trenton home for hours, according to police. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/YqA8SrOyvG — Alyssa Cristelli (@AlyssaCristelli) March 16, 2024

Gordon is alleged to have shot and killed his stepmother, younger sister and the mother of his children, according to CNN.

Gordon is alleged to have killed his sister and stepmother just before 9:00 a.m. EST Saturday, authorities said during a Saturday afternoon press conference. He then allegedly moved to another property in Falls Township and killed the mother of two of his children before stealing a vehicle and fleeing to Trenton, according to CNN.

Gordon was initially believed to have taken hostages and barricaded himself in Trenton, but subsequent reports emerged indicating that police were able to extract several people who were in the residence at the time.

Editor’s Note: This story’s headline has been updated to reflect the latest developments.

