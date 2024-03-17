Bruno Mars Reportedly Owes MGM Casino $50 Million From Gambling

Bruno Mars is reportedly in the middle of a financial crisis as he allegedly owes the MGM Casino $50 million in gambling debts, according to NewsNation Thursday.

The famous artist with chart-topping hits is reportedly a seasoned gambler who accumulated millions in debt at the gaming tables, with whispers from the Vegas corridors suggesting the figure could be as staggering as $50 million, NewsNation reported.

Bruno Mars has allegedly racked up over $50 million in gambling debt at MGM in Las Vegas. “MGM basically owns him,” NewsNation reported. “He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt. [He will] only make $1.5 million… pic.twitter.com/xPxgXzgDjV — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 17, 2024

“He owes millions to the MGM (from gambling). (MGM) basically own him,” the source told NewsNation. “He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes (Mars makes $1.5 million per night).”

Mars’ partnership with MGM in 2016 allegedly offers perks like free accommodation while under contract, but his financial obligations greatly affect his bank account, the outlet stated. MGM continues to invest in Mars by launching “The Pinky Ring” lounge at the Bellagio during the Super Bowl, with rumors of another collaboration with the entertainer underway. Efforts to get comments from representatives of both MGM and Mars went unanswered, according to NewsNation. (RELATED: Super Bowl Gambling Is Breaking Records And Putting Previous Ones In The Dust — It’s Not Even Close)

The “Treasure” singer has previously talked about frequenting Commerce Casino in Los Angeles before he rose to fame. He shared memories of his first casino visit at the age of 19.

“I used to be like a loudmouth. You know the guy, people would want to take his money. If you do get them to lose, they’re out for you, they’re gunning for you,” he told GQ in 2013. “And that’s when they’re weak. And that’s when you jump or pounce on them.”

“I remember my first bet, my hand was shaking,” he recalled. “A guy called me out on it and embarrassed me.” The singer reportedly lost a hundred dollars, an amount he couldn’t spare and shouldn’t have been gambling with in the first place at the time, according to GQ. “You gotta lose. You just have to lose to win, to understand,” he added.