Super Bowl Gambling Is Breaking Records And Putting Previous Ones In The Dust — It’s Not Even Close

Plain and simple: America is betting on the Super Bowl.

Around 68 million adults in this beautiful nation of ours — which is nearly 1 in 4 — will be gambling on Super Bowl LVIII, breaking betting records for the Big Game by a far margin, according to the national trade association of the gambling industry.

The American Gaming Association dropped figures Tuesday that feature wagers placed with outlets that are legal, bookies that are illegal and foreign operations that are online-based.

It’s expected that the amount of Super Bowl bets wagered in 2023 will be 35% higher than 2022, which set the prior record. Super Bowl LVIII is estimated to bring in a whopping $23.1 billion worth of bets, which skyrockets $16 billion over last year’s Big Game, according to the group’s predictions.

💥🏈 NEW: A record 67.8M American adults (26%) are expected to bet on this year’s #SuperBowlLVIII, according to a new AGA survey. Bettors plan to wager an estimated $23.1B on the Big Game. Check out full wagering trends 👉 https://t.co/b4zK88LohS pic.twitter.com/ebnWEgZdov — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) February 6, 2024

This is definitely a result of gambling getting more legalized all over the United States. Hell, I’m an example of that with Florida recently legalizing sports betting, now I’m loaded up with Super Bowl bets.

The whole two weeks I’ve been working on wagers, whether it’s straight bets, parlays, correlated plays, 4-ways, set-ups using other sports, I’ve got wagers out the ying-yang for the Big Game — which is gonna make things so much more fun. (RELATED: LMAO: This Easily Has To Be One Of The Greatest Sports Media Flub Ups Of All-Time)

You better believe I’m loving this increase of gambling, because you guys know me, I love making money.