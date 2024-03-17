Police Shoot, Kill Suspect As He Takes Off In Car While Officer Hangs In Doorway, Video Shows

A police officer in west-central Florida Saturday fatally shot a suspect who tried to drag the officer with the suspect’s car, a video released Sunday showed.

The officer, a deputy sheriff, was on patrol at about 5:30 p.m. when he identified a suspect who was declared wanted about a week earlier “for battery by strangulation,” Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Chief Deputy Colonel Jeffrey Harrington told reporters, the released video showed. The suspect also reportedly had “an extensive criminal history to include multiple felonies of violence against law enforcement.”

The officer could be seen trying to initiate a conversation with the suspect at a 7-Eleven store.

“Hey, Paul!” the officer repeatedly called to the suspect, who initially appeared not to have heard despite being within earshot.

“Can you step out of the car, please? Step out of the car — now,” the officer said.

“What’s — what’s the matter? What’s going on?” the suspect asked.

“Step out of the car.”

“What’s going on?” asked the suspect again, before fishing out his car key and driving off. A scuffle appeared to ensue between both men as the car was in motion, the video showed.

“Get out of the car now! Get out of the f—ing car now!” the officer repeatedly ordered. The officer drew his taser and deployed it, pressing it against the suspect’s back and neck while still issuing commands to the suspect, according to the video.

The suspect continued driving, nonetheless. The officer drew his gun.

“Stop the car or you’re gonna get shot!” the officer repeatedly said. A shot rang out and the suspect groaned.

“What are you doing? Get out of the car!” the officer said. “Get out of the f—ing car!”

The suspect slumped onto the passenger seat, the video showed.

“So, the deputy, being in a life-threatening situation, felt that he had no other course of action available to him, and he was forced to shoot the suspect, and as a result, the suspect died of his wounds,” Harrington told reporters. He also said the officer acted in self-defense, was being checked for injuries, and would go into administrative leave. (RELATED: Police Cut Down ‘Serious Violent Felon’ Who Shot At Cops While Attempting To Flee, Video Shows)

The suspect was later identified as Paul Smith, 40, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The deputy reportedly was identified as Christopher Howell.

PCSO officers once pulled Smith out of hiding in a swamp back in 2018, according to another PCSO video. He fled into the swamp after having nearly struck officers during a police car chase, the PCSO said. He also allegedly violated probation, according to the PCSO. He later served three years in state prison, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“None of this had to happen,” Harrington told reporters. He added that “[l]ife is all about decisions…The deputy sheriff decided that he was going to go home tonight.”