Video Shows Middle Schooler Beaten By Multiple Students

Video posted on social media shows a Minnesota middle schooler being beaten by several students Friday.

The victim was backed into a locker by multiple students at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage, Minnesota as he was being physically attacked, according to the New York Post.

Two larger students were seen punching the victim repeatedly as he attempted to dodge their strikes, the outlet reported. Other students witnessing the violence cheer as they watched, footage showed.

Disturbing video shows helpless student attacked by bullies at Minn. middle school: reporthttps://t.co/CDCkrhVvLX

The fight continued to escalate before the camera stopped filming, the New York Post noted.

The Savage Police Department told the Daily Mail that the incident shown in the video had not yet been reported.

Eagle Ridge Middle School is located about 20 miles south of Minneapolis, where another physical altercation was caught on video at a school last month. Two female Minneapolis high school students engaged in a violent clash during lunchtime in February, video posted on social media showed. The school warned students against redistributing the footage at the threat of disciplinary action. (RELATED: Small Minnesota Town Holds Emergency Meeting After Being Abandoned By Entire Police Department)

Minneapolis is where former police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed placing his knee on the neck of George Floyd in 2020. The viral video triggered nationwide Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, which often turned violent, and the Defund the Police movement that led to many cities slashing law enforcement budgets.

Minnesota Democrats attempted, and failed in some instances, to convince police to return to schools after passing a law that caused 40 law enforcement agencies to remove their officers, according to the Star Tribune.

The Daily Caller reached out for comment from the school and the police department but did not hear back in time for publication.