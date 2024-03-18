Blackballed Former Star MLB Trevor Bauer Announces He’ll Pitch Against New York Yankees

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer will pitch against the New York Yankees on March 24th as a member of the Mexican traveling baseball team Diablos Rojos MX, Bauer announced in a Monday afternoon tweet.

“I’ll be pitching against the Yankees on March 24 as a member of the Diablos Rojos MX,” the mercurial former Cy Young winner tweeted.

“I’ve also agreed to pitch 5 games for the Diablos between April 11 and May 8 in lieu of a traditional spring training period as it’s the best way for me to stay ready to pitch,” he added.

I’ll be pitching against the @Yankees on March 24 as a member of the @diablosrojosmx. I’ve also agreed to pitch 5 games for the Diablos between April 11 and May 8 in lieu of a traditional spring training period as it’s the best way for me to stay ready to pitch. This will help me… — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 18, 2024



Bauer, who pitched against Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospects March 10th as a member of a different travel squad, was released from the Dodgers in 2023 following a lengthy MLB-imposed suspension after he was accused of sexual assault. (RELATED: 27-Minute Phone Call Between Trevor Bauer And His Sexual Abuse Accuser Released)

Lindsey Hill accused Bauer of assaulting her while the pair engaged in allegedly consensual sex. Hill sued Bauer and later dropped the suit after texts emerged in the discovery process of her allegedly plotting to take his money.

Following Bauer’s release he signed a $4 million contract to pitch for the Yokohama BayStars of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Bauer has been trying to make an MLB comeback, pleading his case and assuring teams he will accept the veteran minimum salary of $740,000, but so far has been unsuccessful in courting suitors.